BJP will form next Govt in J&K: Ram Madhav

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 16: The BJP’s election Incharge for Jammu and Kashmir, Ram Madhav, today said that the party will form the Government on its own after the upcoming Assembly elections and, if necessary, will only partner with like-minded people.

Madhav made these remarks during a visit to Pulwama in South Kashmir, where he campaigned for the party’s candidates. In Pulwama district, the BJP is contesting two of the four Assembly constituencies, Rajpora and Pampore. Arshid Ahmad Bhat is the BJP candidate for Rajpora, while Showkat Ahmad Gayoor represents the party in Pampore.

Addressing the media, Madhav emphasized the BJP’s mission to make Jammu and Kashmir terrorism-free and to eliminate family-based politics. “If the BJP falls short of a majority, only those who align with our agenda of making the Valley terrorism-free, promoting development, and tourism will be part of the Government,” he said. Click here to watch video

Madhav also criticized the Congress Party, accusing it of aligning with the National Conference (NC) and pushing for the restoration of Articles 370 and 35A, as well as the release of prisoners. “Congress has no presence here and is not releasing its manifesto because they are adopting the NC’s agenda,” he added.

He further said that the three dominant political families-the PDP, NC, and Congress-have controlled the region for too long, spreading fundamentalism and radicalism. Madhav urged the people of Jammu and Kashmir to remain vigilant.

The saffron party leader cited the support seen in Shopian for BJP candidate Javeed Qadri as an indication of the party’s growing presence in the Valley. “There was a time when people said the BJP would not be accepted here, but today the situation is different,” he said, expressing confidence in the BJP’s prospects in the upcoming elections.