23.27 lakh voters, 219 candidates in Phase I polls

JAMMU, Sept 16: Twenty four constituencies will go to polling in first phase of Assembly elections in J&K on September 18 for which the campaigning ended this evening.

Total 3276 Polling Stations have been set up for Pampore, Tral, Pulwama, Rajpora, Zainapora, Shopian, DH Pora, Kulgam, Devsar, Dooru, Kokernag (ST), Anantnag West, Anantnag, Srigufwara-Bijbehara, Shangus-Anantnag East, Pahalgam, Inderwal, Kishtwar, Padder-Nagseni, Bhadarwah, Doda, Doda West, Ramban and Banihal Assembly constituencies, going to votes in Phase-I.

A total of 23,27,580 electors are eligible to vote during the Phase 1 including 11,76,462 male electors, 11,51,058 female electors and 60 Third Gender Electors. As many as 1.23 lakh youth between the age 18-19 years, along with 28,309 Person with Disabilities (PwDs) and 15,774 elderly voters above the age of 85 are also eligible to exercise their franchise in phase one.

The voting will take place from 7.00 am to 6.00 pm and before that there will be mock poll in the polling stations in presence of the polling agents. Also, the voting will continue even after 6.00 pm, if voter’s queue is still there in the Polling Station premises to exercise their right to vote.

Every polling station will be provided with Assured Minimum Facilities (AMF’s) like drinking water, electricity, toilet, ramp, furniture, verandah/shed besides wheel chairs will also be provided to the needy. The ballot unit will also have a list of contesting candidates in brail script. There will be separate queues for senior citizens and specially-abled persons facilitating them with early polling wherever required. Additionally, there will be a voter help desk, manned by the concerned Booth Level Officer (BLO), to extend necessary help whenever required.

There will be 24 polling booths managed by women, known as Pink Polling Stations, 24 polling stations manned by specially abled persons and 24 polling stations manned by youths. Also, there will be 24 green polling stations in order to spread message about environmental concern and 17 Unique Polling stations. The purpose behind these special polling stations is to spread awareness among sections of society like women, specially abled, first time young voters to come forward and exercise their right to vote.

With the aim of spreading awareness among the voters, Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) emerges as a comprehensive programme aimed at reinforcing voter education and promoting active participation in democratic process. The need for SVEEP arises from the Election Commission of India’s unwavering commitment to ensuring the participation of every voter in this monumental celebration of democracy. During the last few months, through various modes, SVEEP activities were undertaken in every nook and corner. Various activities like appeal messages in print, electronic and social media, through hoardings, banners, radio jingles etc were carried out. Street plays, use of social media influencers and icons, adventure and indigenous sport activities, along with plantation drives, painting and debate competitions were also done. Because of all these, the voter turnout is expected to be higher than the last Assembly elections.

Chief Electoral Officer, PK Pole has appealed the eligible electorates to participate in the festival of democracy by utilizing their right to vote for which the election authorities and the local administrations have put in place all necessary arrangements.

“The Election Commission of India is committed to provide all basic facilities on 100% polling stations and give better experience to voters. Voters are requested to participate in the maximum number in all-inclusive election of J&K Legislative Assembly” he said.