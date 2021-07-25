BJP understands needs of every section of society, region: Jugal

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 25: Jugal Kishore Sharma, Member of Parliament Lok Sabha Jammu -Poonch constituency along with former Minister, Sat Sharma and Ex MLC, Vikram Randhawa today visited Ward No. 32 at Talab Tillo in Jammu West Assembly constituency and interacted with the beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Gareeb Kalyan Ann Yojna and also listened Prime Minister’s popular programme “Mann Ki Baat” with booth level Karyakartas at Ward No 32 in Jammu West Assembly constituency.

Jugal Kishore Sharma, Member of Parliament while interacting to the beneficiaries and people present at the occasion said that Bharatiya Janata Party is the nationwide largest party which came forward to serve the society in hard times of COVID-19 Pandemic. He said that Bharatiya Janata Party Government at Centre under the stewardship of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi is working hard to uplift the poor class of the society. Prime Minister has announced free ration to BPL families under Pradhan Mantri Gareeb Kalyan Ann Yojna. Moreover, he has provided free vaccination to all to fight with the COVID-19 Pandemic, he added.

He said that even in tough hours our country has the will power to fight and emerge among the developing countries as Atma Nirbhar Bharat. The BJP Government in Centre under the stewardship of Prime Minister, Modi and in J&K under Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha are taking steps one by one to uplift the poor class of the society.

He said that Bharatiya Janata Party is the nationwide largest party which understands the needs of every section and region.

District president, BJP Munish Khajuria, block president, Keshav Chopra, senior BJP leaders Munish Gupta, Rajesh Gupta, Tilak Raj Gupta, Karan Sat Sharma, Anu Behnal, Ravi Sharma, Geeta Sodhi, Gurcharan Singh, Arti Sharma, Bablu Chand, Lovely Saini, PK Bhat, councillor Satpal Karlupia and others were also present at the occasion.