Advisor Ladakh chairs 1st steering committee meeting of RGSA

Excelsior Correspondent

LEH, July 25: Advisor Ladakh, Umang Narula chaired the first meeting of the State Steering Committee (SSC) for implementation of Rashtriya Gram Swaraj Abhiyan (RGSA) in UT of Ladakh.

While chairing the meeting, Narula advocated the need for providing the Panchayats with adequate technical and administrative support, strengthening of infrastructure and e-connectivity and emphasized holding regular meetings of the Gram Sabha to strengthen Panchayati Raj in the UT of Ladakh.

During the meeting, it was informed that there are 193-Gram Panchayats in 31 blocks of the two districts and that currently, there are 1829 elected representatives (ERs) of PRIs of which 582 are women. The Committee was further informed that the department has initiated a number of measures aimed at enhancing the capacity and effectiveness of Panchayats and Gram Sabhas through RGSA.

The Committee was informed that the Ministry of Panchayati Raj has released Rs 214.85 lakh under this scheme of which Rs 56.58 lakh has been transferred to NIRDPR Hyderabad for imparting training to officials of Gram Panchayats. Similarly, Rs 62.50 lakh have been placed at the disposal of BDOs of Leh and Kargil and are being used for the repair and renovation of 18 Panchayat Ghars. Further, it was informed that Rs 40 lakh have been utilized for procurement of computers and accessories for 70 Gram Panchayats. Advisor Ladakh directed the Department to procure computers and accessories for all the Gram Panchayats in the current year.

Further, since the UTs will not get any grants from the 15th Finance Commission for the Panchayats, the Advisor directed the Secretary, RDD &PR to provide sufficient resources as grants in aid to Panchayats in the budget for the next year. He further directed all departments to explore ways for generating awareness among PRI members regarding the devolution of funds, functions and functionaries under various schemes of the Government

Earlier, Tahir Hussain, Director, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj gave a detailed presentation on Rashtriya Gram Swaraj Abhiyan.

The meeting was attended by Dr Pawan Kotwal, Principal Secretary, PD&MD and H&MED; Ajeet Kumar Sahu, Commissioner Secretary SED; Saugat Biswas, Secretary RD&PR and IT; Padma Angmo, Secretary S&TW; Tahir Hussain, Director Rural Development and Panchayati Raj; DC Rajath Kumar, Additional Secretary Finance and Shabir Hussain, ACR, Leh.