BJP To Discuss Remaining J&K Seats In Next CEC On August 29 Along With Haryana

NEW DELHI, Aug 26: Bhartiya Janta Party is likely to hold its next Central Election Committee meeting on August 29 in which Haryana along with Jammu and kashmir will be discussed in the meeting.

Earlier, the first CEC meeting were held yesterday chaired by National President JP Nadda, attended by Prime Minister Narender Modi, Union Minister like Amit Shah and other ministers. Core group Members were also in the meeting.

According to the source, “Members have discussed the few names yesterday. On the 29th we will discuss the rest of the seats in Jammu and the maximum seats in Kashmir. As per the analysis, we can fight on 60 seats easily. However, we are discussing names on all 90 seats. We have good support from Local parties like Apni Party and others”.

BJP released the first list in which 15 names were declared and later one name was also declared.

The initial list included candidates such as Syed Wazahat, Gajay Singh Rana, and Javed Ahmad Qadri, who were given tickets to contest from Anantnag, Doda, and Shopian constituencies, respectively.

The assembly elections in J-K are set to take place in three phases on September 18, 25, and October 1. Candidates have until August 27 to file their nomination papers for the first phase. The vote counting will be conducted on October 4.

PM Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP President JP Nadda, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh are among those named.

Other names on the list include Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Manohar Lal Khattar, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, G Kishan Reddy, Jitendra Singh, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma, Anurag Thakur, and Smriti Irani amongst others.

Jammu and Kashmir is expected to witness multi-cornered contests in most seats. These are the first assembly polls since the abrogation of Article 370.

In the Lok Sabha elections held earlier this year, the BJP won both seats in Jammu, demonstrating its strong support in the region. The National Conference also secured two seats.

