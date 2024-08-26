3 Of Family Missing After Cloudburst In Jammu And Kashmir’s Ramban

Ramban/Jammu, Aug 26: A woman and her two children were reported missing following a cloudburst in a remote area in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban district on Monday, officials said.

Deputy Commissioner, Ramban Baseer-ul-Haq Chaudhary said the cloudburst occurred in Panchayats Kumate, Dhraman and Halla and rescue teams are on the spot as district administration is mobilizing all available resources to assist the affected people.

The officials said the cloudburst took place around 2.30 pm, causing flash floods in Tanger and Dadi streams.

Naseema Begum (42), her son Yasir Ahmad (16) and six-year-old daughter were reported missing from their house which was damaged in the flash floods at Kumait hala in Rajgarh tehsil, District Development Council member Mohd Shafi Zargar said.

He said the search operation to locate the missing family members was on.

At least two government middle schools at Gadgram and Sonsua and a couple of other structures also suffered damages, while three parked private vehicles were washed away, he said. (Agencies)