BJP Samba Mandal concludes booth public dialogue campaign

Excelsior Correspondent

SAMBA, Jan 20: BJP Samba Mandal today concluded its two and a half month booth public dialogue campaign program.

BJP Samba District President Kashmir Singh, District In-charge Thakur Narayan Singh, Secretary of BJP National OBC Morcha and in-charge booth Jan Samvad Abhiyan Samba Mandal Rashpal Verma, DDC member Samba Ramesh Chander, co-in-charge Kathua District Amar Singh, registered their presence on the occasion.

Addressing the gathering, Narayan Singh appreciated the work of Samba Mandal team and said that BJP has started this booth public communication campaign to make people aware about the people-friendly schemes of Modi Government.

Giving information about the campaign, Kashmir Singh said that a total of 20 programs have been organized at Shakti Kender and Panchayat level in the Mandal to give information about the public welfare works done by the Modi Government.

Rashpal Verma lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas and said that it has promoted a sense of belonging by creating trust among the people of the country.

Amar Singh said that the youth have shared all the public welfare works, policies and achievements of the Modi Government at the grassroots level.

On this occasion, , former Chairman Municipal Corporation Committee Samba Pawan Koli, Mandal President Ankush Mahajan, senior Mahila Morcha leader Santosh Kumari and others were also present.