Cipher Decipher

Hi Friends! We are back with your favourite column for the week. Please have a look at OUR MESSAGE before you send in your message to us.

1. From Rishab Raina to all: ” The every important thing you should have is patience”.

2. To all from Abhi Jandyal: “Beautiful things happen when you distance yourself from negativity”.

3. From Jugesh Pogali to all: “Spread goodness like confetti and happiness will follow in its wake”.

4. To all from Jugesh Pogali: “In the cocoon of sadness, find the strength to emerge as the resilient butterfly of resilience”.

5. From Abhinav Sharma to all: “Believe in yourself is the first secret of success”.

6. To all from Rakesh Kumar: “Patience is the toughest road to stay on but the shortest path to victory”. 7. From Mavi Kapoor to all: “Anything is possible if you have the right people to support you”.

8. To all from Bikramdeep Singh: “Failure is an amazing teacher, if you don’t fail, you will never learn in life”.

9. From Sakshita Mahajan to all: “Love yourself, so others love you. Believe in yourself, so others believe in you. Respect yourself, so others respect you. In short the way you treat yourself”.

10 . To all from Aagosh Tandon: “Time and tide waits for none. So, be quick”.