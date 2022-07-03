BJP rubbing salt on wounds of people: Bhalla

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 3: While the Congress party is consistently confronting BJP over issues like unemployment, development, inflation and persistently fighting the wrong policies of the Government, for the first time in the history the J&K is witnessing abysmally paralysed administration in terms of public welfare and development.

This was stated by JKPCC working president Raman Bhalla while interacting with the people from Trikuta Nagar Extension, Bhour Camp, Chatha and Gadigarh area of Gandhinagar today. He said people are suffering on multiple counts and deprived of basic amenities wherein the rural and remote areas in particular are the worst sufferers.

“Local officers too have shunned their responsibilities towards common masses leaving them at the mercy of God,” Bhalla maintained adding that political parties favouring BJP regime seems to have succumbed to the pressure of the authoritarian regime.

Urging upon the people to strengthen Congress, Bhalla claimed that they alone could dispense justice to common masses, poor, downtrodden and the marginalized. “We proved our-self while in Government and we have now proved our-self in opposition as well,” Bhalla claimed.

He said people across J&K were facing hardships on account of utility services like power and drinking water, with rations becoming scarce at the sale outlets, especially in remote and far flung areas. He expressed concern over the under-utilisation of development funds for this financial year due to administrative inertia and said that Jammu and Kashmir is facing a crisis-like situation under bureaucratic rule. “There is no accountability in the administration as a result of which the people are suffering on all fronts,” Bhalla said.

In the current spell of the LG’s rule, the people have no access to the top echelons of the administration, especially at a time when the entire Jammu region is reeling under acute power and drinking water supply apart from unprecedented inflation. He said that all sectors of public service like health, sanitation, power, public health engineering are in shambles and the people have been left in a lurch. Nobody is bothered to take cognizance and note of the problems faced by the citizens, he added.

Bhalla asked the administration to wake up from its deep slumber and attend to the problems of the people as the entire Union Territory is reeling under water crisis and other utility services. He expressed anguish that the J&K bureaucracy is showing “scant regard” to the issues being raised by elected representatives.