Pathania for operationalization of Udhampur Development Authority

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, July 3: While undertaking a whirlwind tour of villages of Udhampur, BJP Spokesperson and former MLA Ranbir Singh Pathania raised pitch for immediate operationalization of Udhampur Development Authority.

“With the advent of J&K State Re-organisation Act 2019, notified Udhampur Development Authority vide SRO 318 dated :-03 -07 -2013 stands automatically dissolved and vide SRO 439 dated 14-12-2021 another notification for land use was notified in J&K. A sort of stalemate prevails here whereby cases of land use falling in the notified area under jurisdiction of approved Master Plan could not be processed. A full fledged communication in this regard has been addressed by the Deputy Commissioner Udhampur to Principal Secretary, Housing and Urban Development Department with least follow up/corrective measures till date, ” he explained while addressing public meetings at village Jaganoo, Talmara, Loundana, Phangyal, Satani, Battal villages.

Mr Pathania also called for taking up of restoration work of Jaganoo Fort on priority and actualization of Jal Jeevan Mission on ground. He lamented that DPRs with respect to ambitious scheme programme of Modi Sarkar have been completed long back and appropriate funds have also been provided by the Central Government but nothing tangible has emerged on spot as yet with the result people of uncovered/partially covered areas are languishing for proper and clean water supply.

The BJP also called for provision of further basic facilities to the people living in these areas. He called for curb on the unscheduled power cuts.

Prominent among those who were present, included Jattu Ram, DDC Ramnagar; Mukund Lal, Pankaj Gupta, Pappu Kumar, Atul Sharma, Babloo Ram (All Sarpanches), Khem Raj, Dina Nath, Pardeep Gupta, Param Chand, Akhil Sharma, Sudheer Sharma, Anmol Dubey, Pritam Chand, Mangal Singh and others.