BJP Promises ‘Maa Samman’ Financial Support, NC-Cong For Snatching Daughter’s Rights: Dr Jitendra

CHENANI/JASORTA, Sept 11 : Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh said here today that BJP “Sankalp Patra 2024” for J&K Assembly election released by Amit Shah promises “Maa Samman Yojana”, wherein the senior most lady in the family will be provided financial support of Rs. 18,000/- per year. On the other hand, the National Conference election manifesto, supported by Congress, speaks of restoring Article 370 and 35A, wherein the daughters of J&K would once again be deprived of claiming any right to the land and properties of their parents if any of them chooses to marry a spouse who is not a domicile of J&K, he said.

Addressing a mammoth public rally in support of the BJP candidate Balwant Singh Mankotia at Chenani and later another public rally at Jasrota in support of the BJP candidate Rajiv Jasrotia, Dr. Jitendra Singh said, this is the difference between the BJP led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the opposition parties like Congress and their allies like National Conference. He said, on the one hand, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, over the last 10 years, government has done everything possible to ensure welfare of women on priority regardless of caste, creed or religion and game changing women-centric schemes like PM Ujjawala Yojana,PM Awas Yojna have been rolled out, on the other hand, Congress and its allies look forward to reverse whatever equal rights were made available to women post abrogation of Article 370.

Appealing to a large component of women in the audience, Dr. Jitendra Singh asked, will you ever accept that your daughter is denied the property rights of her parents simply because she chooses to marry a person outside J&K. In response, all the women folk in the audience in one chorus shouted “No-No”.

Dr. Jitendra Singh said, in the last 10 years Modi has given this region all that was denied by the previous Congress governments and its allies. Citing an example, he said, in the constituency at Chenani which has the holy shrine of Sudh Mahadev,a new national highway NH-244 is under construction connecting Suudh Mahadev with Kehlani and enroute catering to far flung villages which were in the past not even provided minimal road facility. At the same time, he said, in the nearby township of Mantalai which was developed by Swami Dhirendra Brahamchari, the Dharma Guru of late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, the structure was allowed to be reduced to shambles over the last three decades and it is only now that after Prime Minister Modi came, it has been reconstructed and developed into a modern Wellness Centre of international standards.

Speaking at Kathua, Dr. Jitendra Singh said, in the last 10 years, Kathua has been benefited with the development works which it had never expected simply because of the patronage of Prime Minister Modi. He gave the example of India’s first ever Industrial Biotech Park, Engineering College, Medical College, Seed Processing Plant, etc. He said, when we have a vociferous BJP MLA from Kathua, it would be easier for the voice of Kathua to be conveyed to the ears of the powers that be.

Appealing for a vote for Balwant Singh Mankotia at Chenani and for Rajiv Jasrotia at Jasrota, Dr. Jitendra Singh said, when we have two strong BJP MLAs representing two key Assembly constituencies of the region, the development which is already taking place in the last one decade under the Modi government will receive a boost and there will be a fast-track progress with a “Double Engine Speed”