BJP president Ravinder Raina and other senior leaders posing with Party’s Mahila Morcha leaders at a felicitation function at Jammu on Monday.

By
Daily Excelsior
-
BJP president Ravinder Raina and other senior leaders posing with Party's Mahila Morcha leaders at a felicitation function at Jammu on Monday.
BJP president Ravinder Raina and other senior leaders posing with Party's Mahila Morcha leaders at a felicitation function at Jammu on Monday.

BJP president Ravinder Raina and other senior leaders posing with Party’s Mahila Morcha leaders at a felicitation function at Jammu on Monday.