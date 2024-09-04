BJP practices politics of principles not give & take: Tarun Chugh

Vikram Malhotra joins party

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 3: The BJP national general secretary and Prabhari J&K, Tarun Chugh on Tuesday said that BJP practices politics of principles and does not believe in politics of give and take.

This was stated by Chugh, while welcoming senior Congress leader, Vikram Malhotra into the BJP. Malhotra along with hundreds of supporters and 18 main leaders of political parties joined the BJP this evening.

BJP national spokesperson, RP Singh, former Deputy Chief Minister, Dr Nirmal Singh, former Minister, Sham Lal Sharma, former MLA, Devender Rana, Incharge of BJP’s Media Centre, Arun Gupta, DDC Chairman, Bharat Bhushan, BJP’s media Incharge, Dr Pardeep Mahotra, were also present on the occasion.

“With joining of Vikram Malhotra and senior leaders from different parties along with their hundreds of supporters, the BJP has further been strengthened in Jammu,” Chugh said, adding, “I think Congress has now been completely wiped out from Jammu”.

Chugh said that Malhotra’s joining reflects the growing influence of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi’s “Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas” mantra, which has reshaped Indian politics.

He highlighted how the BJP has transformed Jammu and Kashmir into a welfare State and a hub of tourism, with 2.5 crore tourists visiting the region post the abrogation of Article 370.

Malhotra was among the senior leaders of the Congress in Jammu and his family background is also Congress. His father, Amrit Malhotra, was an MLC from Congress party and also Chairman of the Legislative Council.

Sunita Sawhney, Rani Jamwal, Sawroop Singh, Deepak Kumar, Farooq Salaria, Pawan Arora, Hiteshwar Singh Jamwal, Tariq Nar,Rama Devi, Vishal Gupta, Rocky Matoo, Amit Gupta, Ashu Matoo, Denis Matoo, Sonu were among the main leaders who joined BJP on the occasion.

Chugh further said that the Malhotra’s entry into the BJP will bolster the party’s influence in the Jammu region.