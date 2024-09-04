Sheetal, Rakesh make history as first Olympic Medallists from J&K

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 3: The duo of Jammu and Kashmir archers, Sheetal Devi and Rakesh Kumar, has made history by becoming the first Olympic medalists from the region, winning a bronze medal in the Mixed Team Compound Open Archery event at the Paris Paralympics. This achievement has been celebrated across the nation, with commendations from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, and other notable figures.

This victory marks only the second time India has secured a medal in Paralympic archery, following Harvinder Singh’s bronze at the Tokyo Games. The 39-year-old Rakesh Kumar, from Katra, Reasi, teamed up with 17-year-old Sheetal Devi, from Loidhar village in Kishtwar. The duo clinched their bronze medal by narrowly defeating Italy’s Matteo Bonacina and Eleonora Sarti, with a score of 156-155.

Earlier, 17-year-old Sheetal Devi scripted history as she became the youngest competitor in women’s para archery, and was second with a personal best mark of 703 in the individual compound rankings rounds, and also bagged a new mixed compound world record of 1399 with partner Rakesh Kumar.

Her previous achievements include gold medals at the 2022 Asian Para Games, in 2023; she also got the Best Youth Athlete of the Year by the Asian Paralympic Committee and being honoured with the Arjuna Award in January 2024.

For 39-year-old Rakesh Kumar, his first Paralympic medal comes after years of consistency at the top level. He is a gold medallist at the Para World Championship and Asian Para Games.

Rakesh Kumar, born in Katra, Jammu & Kashmir, after an accident in 2010 left him paralyzed from the waist down, Rakesh found new purpose in archery, supported by the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board. His dedication has earned him numerous national-level medals and international recognition.

Both athletes have set new benchmarks in para-archery, bringing pride to Jammu and Kashmir and inspiring future generations with their extraordinary accomplishments.

Chief Executive Officer of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, Anshul Garg, expressed immense pride in the achievements of the Shrine’s para-archers on the Paralympics and congratulated them for bringing laurels to the country. He noted that the success of these athletes is giving new impetus to the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Sports Complex and inspiring budding sportspersons, as new sporting icons are emerging from the complex.

“We have been investing Rs 2.5 to 3 crore every years over the past 8 to 9 years to build sports infrastructure and support aspiring athletes at the sports complex, and now we are seeing results on international platforms,” Garg said. “We have two world-class archers in Rakesh Kumar and Sheetal Devi. We are also training around 150 athletes at the complex, and hopeful that more talent will emerge.” He further emphasized the Shrine Board’s commitment to promoting various sports, with a special focus on Olympic disciplines such as shooting, archery, and athletics.

Officials revealed that Rakesh Kumar serves as the Assistant Coach at the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, while Sheetal Devi is a trainee and one of the ten outstanding athletes who receive a scholarship of Rs 10,000 per month, along with accommodation. It was also mentioned that Sheetal has been assured a job by NHPC once she turns 18.

Ranjeet Kalra, a member of the Governing Council (Sports) at the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, attributed this victory to the dedication and hard work of the athletes and their coaches. He also highlighted the significant support provided by the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board under the leadership of its Chairman and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, as well as the positive role played by CEO SMVDSB, Anshul Garg and Member SMVDSB Dr Ashok Bhan.

Dushyant Sharma, a former international wrestler, also expressed his admiration for the achievements of the archers. He remarked, “It’s the first time any athlete from Jammu and Kashmir has won a medal at the Olympics, setting a benchmark for others.”

Interestingly, the two coaches who have been instrumental in training these athletes are a couple from Tata Archery Academy in Jamshedpur. They were former national champions and have been associated with the Shrine Board for over five years. Their expertise and dedication have greatly contributed to the development of archers like Rakesh Kumar and Sheetal Devi, helping them achieves international success.

PM Modi, LG Sinha shower praise

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lieutenant Governor, J&K Manoj Sinha have congratulated ace archers of Jammu and Kashmir Sheetal Devi and Rakesh Kumar who have bagged a bronze medal in the compound open archery mixed team event.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the athletes on social media, posting on X (formerly Twitter): “Teamwork triumphs! Congratulations to Sheetal Devi and Rakesh Kumar on winning the Bronze in Mixed Team Compound Open Archery. They have demonstrated remarkable dexterity and determination. India is delighted by this feat. #Cheer4Bharat.”

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha also took to X to congratulate the pair, stating, “Sheetal Devi & Rakesh Kumar have brought glory to the nation and immense pride to J&K by winning Bronze in Mixed Team Compound Open Archery event at #ParisParalympics2024. You inspire millions across the nation. Many congratulations on this remarkable achievement.”