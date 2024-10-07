BJP Playing ‘Desperate Games’ To Engineer Majority In J&K: Congress

NEW DELHI: A day before Assembly poll results, the Congress on Monday accused the BJP of taking “malicious steps” through a malafide exercise of power to negate the people’s verdict in favour of the Congress-NC alliance in Jammu and Kashmir.

The opposition party said it will do everything in its power to thwart such “nefarious designs”.

In a post on X, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said, “Facing imminent defeat, the BJP is playing desperate games to engineer a majority and hoping for a hung assembly to aid them in their subterfuge.”

They know that the people of Jammu and Kashmir have given a clear mandate to the Congress-National Conference (NC) alliance, he said.

“To undo this democratic process, they have resorted to the old ways of their self-proclaimed bogus ‘Chanakya-niti.’ We have clear information and basis to say that malicious steps are being taken through a colourable and malafide exercise of power to negate the people’s verdict in favour of the INC-NC alliance in J&K,” Ramesh said.

“We will do everything in our power to thwart such nefarious designs,” he alleged.

Jammu and Kashmir voted in three phases on September 18, 25 and October 1. The votes will be counted on Tuesday. (Agencies)