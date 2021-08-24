BJP pays tributes to Arun Jaitley

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 24: J&K BJP paid tributes to former Union Minister, Arun Jaitley on his 2nd death anniversary.

J&K BJP general secretary (Org.) Ashok Kaul, former MP Shamsher Singh Manhas, former MLC Ashok Khajuria, chief spokesperson Sunil Sethi and BJP secretary and former MLC Ch. Vikram Randhawa spoke on the life and works of Arun Jaitley.

J&K BJP general secretary, Dr. Devinder Kumar Manyal conducted proceedings during tributes paying function for which the arrangements were ensured by BJP J&K vice president Aseem Gupta.

J&K BJP vice-president Yudhvir Sethi, general secretary Vibodh Gupta, Dy. Mayor JMC Purnima Sharma, Munish Sharma, Arvind Gupta, Veenu Khanna, Tilak Raj Gupta, Ghulam Ali Khatana, Balbir Ram Rattan, Dr. Pardeep Mahotra, Vinay Gupta, Omi Khajuria, Ayodhya Gupta, Prem Gupta, Naresh Singh Jasrotia, Bawa Sharma, Jugal Dogra, Shailja Gupta, Lucky Puri, Ankush Gupta, Neena Gupta, Parimoksh Seth and others also paid tributes to Arun Jaitley.

Ashok Kaul praised Jaitley for his quality of presenting tough facts with peculiar ease owing to his virtue of being a lucid orator.

“Even his contributions in the organizational and every other issue in J&K BJP are matchless,” he maintained.

Shamsher Singh Manhas said: “We lost a friend of all. Arun Ji diligently served India. His wit, intellect, legal acumen and warm personality were legendary.

Sunil Sethi shared chronicles from the righteous life of Arun Jaitley and praised him for his quality to impress even his political opponents.

Meanwhile, BJP Jammu West unit remembered the works done by Arun Jaitley for the overall development of the country.

Former BJP J&K president Sat Sharma along with Party Prabhari, Rekha Mahajan; former BJP district president, Ayodhya Gupta; JMC Councillors—Pramod Kapahi, Sanjay Baru, Sunita Gupta and Suneet Raina besides Mandal president, Keshav Chopra, district general secretaries, Rajesh Gupta and Karan Sharma paid tributes to Arun Jaitley.

Speaking on the occasion, Sat Sharma remembered the role of Jaitley for taking India to new heights.

He said that Jaitley’s love for J&K cannot be forgotten and many major projects in J&K were his initiative.

Kathua unit of BJP also paid floral tributes to former Union Minister, late Arun Jaitley. BJP leader Rajiv Jasrotia, DDC Vice Chairman Raghunandan Singh, DDC and BDC members and senior BJP leaders paid rich tributes to Jaitley. Speaking on the occasion Rajiv Jasrotia said that Jaitley was a visionary leader and had great interest in J&K.