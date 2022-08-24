BJP pays tribute to Arun Jaitley on his death anniversary

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 24: BJP’s unit of Jammu West paid floral tribute to former Union Minister Arun Jaitley on his 3rd death anniversary in a Shradhanjali program held at District BJP headquarters.

Former Minister and Ex MLA Jammu West Sat Sharma (CA) along with other senior leaders paid tribute to BJP leader. The program was held under the leadership of District President Munish Khajuria in which former MLA Bishnah Ashwani Sharma, District President KDD Chand Ji Bhat, District General Secretaries Advocate Karan Sharma, Adv Rajesh Gupta & Ajay Manhas, Mandal President Keshav Chopra, Vistarak Ashok and other leaders were also present.

Sat Sharma praised Jaitley for his quality of presenting tough facts with peculiar ease owing to his virtue of being a lucid orator. “Even his contributions in the organization and every other issue in J&K BJP are matchless,” he maintained.

He said, “we lost a friend of all. Arun Ji diligently served India. His wit, intellect, legal acumen and warm personality were legendary. He also shared chronicles from the righteous life of Arun Jaitley and praised him for his quality to impress even his political opponents.”

Ashwani Sharma stated that Jaitley’s role as a Finance Minister of the country cannot be forgotten and major initiatives & decisions were taken during that tenure which has improved the tax structure of the country.

Munish Khajuria remembered the role of Jaitley for taking India to new heights. He said that Jaitley’s love for J&K cannot be forgotten and many major projects in J&K were his initiative.

Jai Singh Chib, Sanjay Bhat, Lovely Saini, Abhishek Sharma, Pratibha Sharma, Madan Pandey, Rakesh Sethi, Kailash Karan, Mangal Singh Chib and several others were also present.