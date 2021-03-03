BJP OBC Morcha resolution demands 27 pc reservation

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 3: BJP OBC Morcha conducted its State Executive meeting at party Headquarters here, today.

The meeting was chaired by Ravinder Raina , president BJP OBC Morcha JK-UT , Yudhvir Sethi vice president, BJP JK UT , Munish Sharma All Morcha in charge BJP, Capt. (retd) Ramesh Lal, Prabhari BJP OBC Morcha, Anju Dogra Seh Prabhari BJP OBC Morcha, Braham Jyot Satti, president, BJP OBC Morcha JK-UT, Rashpal Verma former president, BJP OBC Morcha , Murari Lal former president, BJP OBC Morcha were also present in the meeting.

State team of OBC Morcha honoured the guests by giving them portraits of Mata Vaishno Devi and mementos.

Stage was managed by Sunil Prajapati, publicity secretary, BJP OBC Morcha JK-UT.

All OBC Morcha State team office bearers and district presidents were present in the meeting. Addressing the meeting Braham Jyot briefed the works about the performance of Morcha. The district presidents of all districts gave reporting regarding their works in their respective districts.

Lokesh Executive Member BJP OBC Morcha JK-UT read the resolution, which was second by Sunil Prajapati and passed by the members with voice vote.

The resolution demanded changing of the nomenclature from OSC to OBC with suitable amendment in the Reservation Act 2004, adoption of the same eligibility criteria for issue of the OBC certificates which have been set by Government of India, enhancement of reservation from four percent to 27 percent in proportion to the population of OBC in Jammu and Kashmir.

It also demanded political reservations for the people belonging to OBC in Legislative Assembly, Municipal Councils , BDC, DDC elections and extra column of OBCs should be added in the Caste basis census.

Ravinder Raina president BJP said OBC Morcha did a wonderful job during lockdown.

With the tireless efforts of OBC Morcha all demands of OBC community will be sorted out as early as possible and very soon the Morcha will get happy news regarding reservation, he added.

Braham Jyot said that OBC Morcha will become more powerful in future and very soon it will nominate its Shakti Kendra and booth level units.

He also said OBC Morcha will continue its social tasks in future for the well being of society.