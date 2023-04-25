BJP misrule pushed J&K into dark era: NC

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 25: Slamming present UT Rule for pushing J&K into dark era, former minister and Zonal president JKNC, Babu Rampaul said that everybody is unhappy with the present regime and people are eagerly waiting for conduct of Assembly elections to elect a popular government in J&K.

He was addressing a meeting organized by Dr Vikas Sharma, NC Zonal Secretary and Coordinator for District Jammu (Urban) here today.

“National Conference is the only party which believes in secularism and can fight for the rights of the downtrodden masses. Party has taken many historic decisions in the past for the welfare of the marginalized sections of the society,” he said.

He exhorted upon NC cadre to launch a full throttle campaign and reach out the masses explaining what they got during NC rule and what they were getting now. “It is our duty to tell the people that peace and prosperity comes with social bonding not divisive politics. Ask the people to support our party whole heartedly to revive the good old days of NC rule in J&K,” he asked the cadre.

He alleged that bureaucratic rule is no substitute for the popularly elected Government. “Now, people of J&K want to get rid of bureaucratic rule and waiting for the popularly elected Government,” Rampaul said.

Dr Vikas Sharma alleged that BJP government did nothing to improve the structural facilities in the colleges. He said during Omar Government jobs were provided to a large number of youth, RTI Act was enacted to eradicate corruption and several other revolutionary steps were taken to push J&K on the path of development.

Senior leaders SS Sasan, TR Mandi, BD Dalotra, Dr Gourav Bharat, Rajinder Chanayal, Aslam Choudhary and others were also present.