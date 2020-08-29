BJP leaders inaugurate development works

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 29: Newly renovated lane number 11 with completed tile and drain work of Hazuribagh area under Ward No. 41 of Jammu West Assembly Constituency was inaugurated by BJP Urban Local Body Cell Incharge JKUT and local JMC Councillor, Sanjay Kumar Baru along with J&K BJP media secretary, Dr. Pardeep Mahotra, BJP Ward 41 president, Ashok Singh Wazir and other party leaders.

JMC JE, Balwinder Singh, JMC Sanitary Inspector, Anup Sharma and JMC Ward Supervisor, William Masih were also present on the occasion.

Sanjay Kumar Baru speaking on the occasion said that the lane was in need of dire repairs for past some time. Baru said that he was approached by the locals earlier whom he promised that their issues will be resolved. He said that the renovation work of this lane was completed at the cost of Rs 7.35 lakh, which was provided by former MLC, Girdhari Lal Raina from his CD Fund.

Baru, while complimenting Raina said that on the footprints of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, he is committed to the issues of the residents and assured them that he will leave no stone unturned to serve them. He also appealed to the masses to help in keeping their area sanitized and free from garbage so as to prevent any spread of disease like malaria etc. which can otherwise further complicate COVID Pandemic situation.

Dr. Pardeep Mahotra speaking on the occasion appreciated the pace of development works in the area. He lauded the locals for raising their issues and said with the dedication of their representatives true development can be made. He appealed for mass movement in the transformation of Jammu into Smart City. Ashok Singh Wazir complimented all those who were present on the occasion.