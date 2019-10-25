BJP, JJP strike alliance in Haryana, regional party to get Dy CM post: Shah

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Friday clinched an alliance with the Jannayak Janata Party, which has won 10 seats in the 90-member assembly, by offering the it the post of deputy chief minister.

BJP president Amit Shah announced at a press conference held with JJP leader Dushyant Chautala that the chief minister will be from his party and the deputy chief minister from the regional party.

Incumbent Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar is likely to be elected the BJP legislative party leader at a meeting in Chandigarh on Saturday and will then stake claim before the Governor to form the Government. Chautala is likely to be his deputy.

Chautala told reporters that his party believed the alliance was necessary for stability in Haryana. (AGENCIES)