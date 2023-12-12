BJP committed to serve needy: Kavinder

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 12: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is committed to serve the needy people. The party believes in attending to the issues and the grievances of the public in a time bound manner and remains connected with the people of all sections through multiple channels. People who have various problems of individual or societal concern approach party leaders through these channels and the party leadership dedicates itself to resolve the issues presented, said Kavinder Gupta former Dy. CM and senior BJP leader.

Kavinder Gupta, accompanied by party spokesperson and former MLA, Ranbir Singh Pathania and Shailja Gupta, J&K BJP Working Committee Member, listened to the public grievances at BJP Headquarters, Trikuta Nagar, here, today.

While conducting grievance redressal, Kavinder Gupta, said that senior leaders of BJP are available for the public meeting at party Headquarter on routine basis, where the presented issues are taken up with the appropriate department officials for their early redressal. He said that only BJP has made sure that it remains available to the public for 365 days in a year. This commitment has led to build up of strong faith of people in BJP’s policies, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi led Government.

RS Pathania said that BJP believes in the policy to serve the people through all means. He insisted that for BJP, Government is the way to serve the people and not to enjoy the power corridor, which has been consistently proven by Modi Government.

Shailja Gupta, said that senior party leaders listen to the issues of public daily at the party Headquarter and many people visit the party leaders to present their issues.

Numerous individuals and deputations from Trikuta Nagar, Beli Charana, Nowshera, Bhari, Doda, Gandhi Nagar, Kunjwani, Anantnag and other parts of Jammu & Kashmir visited the party office.

Issues related to installation and repair of street-lights, VDCs, Driving and Drug licenses, repair of lanes and drains, sanitation, revenue records, related to their respective areas as well as their individual concerns were presented before the senior party leaders.

Listening to the various issues represented by the deputations, senior BJP leaders telephonically talked to the concerned departmental officials for resolving the issues and also issued letters to many of them.