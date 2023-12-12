Agri Deptt urges farmers to seek expert guidance before buying fertilizers

Suhail Bhat

Srinagar, Dec 12: The Department of Agriculture today seized nearly 200 quintals of sub-standard fertilizers from a godown in Sugu village of Shopian district, marking a crucial step in their ongoing initiative to combat the sale of inferior agricultural products, urging farmers to consult experts before buying the stuff.

Acting on credible information received last night, a team from the Department of Agriculture raided the location and discovered the stash of substandard fertilizers falsely marketed as organic.

“In response to the information received last night, my team and I reached the spot, uncovering nearly 200 quintals of fertilizers deceptively labelled as organic. We will take legal action against those responsible. I extend my appreciation to the enforcement wing for their swift response,” Director Agriculture, Iqbal Chowdary said.

Highlighting the department’s commitment to maintaining high-quality standards for seeds and fertilizers, he urged farmers to consult with agricultural experts before using any products on their crops.

Recognizing the potential harm substandard materials can inflict on the agriculture industry, Chowdary emphasized the need for collaboration between farmers and the Department of Agriculture. “I urge all farmers to consult the Department of Agriculture regarding the use of pesticides, fertilizers, seeds, and organic material. This ensures the essential elements needed for crop growth and development,” he said.

Director further encouraged farmers to have their soil tested to identify deficiencies, cautioning against excessive fertilizer use. He stressed the importance of reducing cultivation costs while increasing productivity, ultimately benefiting the agricultural community. Underlining the Holistic Agriculture Program, he urged more people, especially the youth, to connect with the Agriculture Department. “More youth should choose farming as a career, becoming successful entrepreneurs and contributors to the livelihoods of people,” he said.

Shabir Ahmad, president of the Pesticide Association Shopian holds a lack of proper monitoring responsible for selling of sub-standard fertilizers. “The dealers are not following the proper procedure, and that allows them to sell spurious fertilizers,” he said.

He, however, added that the enforcement wing of the department takes samples before issuing the registrations or passing the material, but lack of staff is disallowing them to work effectively. “There are just two inspectors in Shopian and it is impossible for them to oversee the whole area,” he said.