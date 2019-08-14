BJP brought people under one umbrella: Khanna

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Aug 14: BJP national vice-president & J&K Prabhari, Avinash Rai Khanna today said that his party has a history of supreme sacrifices right from the days of Praja Parishad, in Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing party meetings here and Chenani, he recalled the sacrifices of BJP activists during Praja Parishad Andolan against provision of separate post of Prime Minister, separate Constitution and separate flag to the State. Call under “Ek Vidhan Ek Nishan Ek Pradhan” slogan brought people under one umbrella who faced atrocities, arrests and bullets but did not deviate from their sole motive of full integration of the State with the rest of the country, he added.

Khanna said the Kashmir-centric ruling elite discriminated with Ladakh and Jammu and always gave a message of being special under Article 370. After a long struggle of 70 years, the State has been now freed of this Article and the people are celebrating the dream fulfilled. Although the separate post of Prime Minister was abolished with the sacrifice of Dr. Shyama Prasad Mookhejee but the task remained incomplete and Narendra Modi Government, with Amit Shah as Home Minister, has taken this battle to logical conclusion and Article 370 is now a thing of the past, he added.

Khanna said that the BJP stands for restoration of complete peace and development in the Jammu Kashmir Union Territory as well as Ladakh UT and that the party will do its best to come up to the expectations of the people. He said that the BJP does not have any hidden agenda and that whatever would be done will be as per the wishes and aspirations of the people of the State.

Khanna at Chenani Mandal meeting sought details related to the ongoing membership drive and stressed upon the party activists to devote more time to achieve the target fixed for their Mandal.

Khanna also distributed National Flags among the party activists in Udhampur and Chenani meetings to be hoisted by them at booth level in their respective areas and stressed upon them to celebrate the day as a festival.

Prominent among those who attended the meetings at Udhampur and Chenani included BJP State vice-president Pawan Khajuria, former Minister Pawan Gupta, senior leader, Som Raj Khajuria, Seh-Prabhari, Arun Chhibber, State spokesperson,

Balbir Ram Rattan, Ex-MLAs Dina Nath Bhagat and R.S. Pathania, district president, Rakesh Gupta, State Working Committee members, Kuldeep Singh (Raja), Rakesh Anthal, Girdhari Lal Baru, Municipal Committee president, Manik Gupta, vice-president, Amit Abrol, district general secretary, Amit Gupta, Mahila Morcha. State vice-president, Neelam Nargotra, Mahila Morcha, district president, Geeta Devi, district secretary Vijay Sharma and others.