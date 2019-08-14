76 JKP personnel awarded Prez medals

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 14: On the occasion of Independence Day, Government today awarded President’s Police Medal for Gallantry (PPMG) Services, Police Medal for Gallantry (PMG) Services and Police Medal for Meritorious Services (PMMS) to 76 personnel of Jammu and Kashmir Police (JKP).

The PPMG Services awardee is Late Constable Imtiyaz Ahmad.

The PMG Services awardees include ASI Irshad Ahmad, HC Fayaz Ahmad Sheikh, SSP Mohammad Zaid, DySP Furqan Qadir, Constable Manzoor Ahmad Mir, Additional SP Dr GV Sundeeep Chakravarty, SI Syed Mudasir Javid Geelani, ASI Ghulam Mohammad, SgCt Ferooz Ahmad Lone, DySP Shahzada Kabir Mattoo, HC Sher Khan, Addiitional SP Pramvir Singh Bhalwal, DySP Syed Javeed Ahmad, SI Amjad Hussain Mir, HC Muneer Ahmad Bhat, DySP Satish Kumar, DySP Showkat Ahmad Dar, SI Imtiyaz Ahmad Wani, SgCt Showket-ul-Isma, SgCt Omer Hussain Wada, SgCt Haneef Mohammad Bhat, Constable Hilal Ahmad Misgar, DySP Mir Murtaza Hussain Sohil, Constable Mir Ishfaq, SSP Zubair Ahmed Khan, DySP Afrat Hussain, SI Manzoor Ali Wani, HC Manzoor Ahmad Lone, Constable Zahoor Ahmad Lone, SI Sanjeev Dev Singh, HC Afrat Ahmad Rather, SgCt Farooq Ahmad Khan, DySP Shafat Mohammad Najar, Inspector Nisar Ahmad Bhat, SgCt Sakit Koul, DySP Ghulam Mohammad Bhat, SgCt Ishfaq Ahmad Kasana, SgCt Yog Raj, Inspector Gazenfer Syed, HC Manzoor Ahmad Mir, DySP Sayed Zaheer Abbad Jafari, Constable Mohammad Yaqoob Jehra, HC Nisar Ahmad Dar, Inspector Reyaz Ahmad Langoo, SgCt Ramees Ahmad Bhat, SgCt Jatinder Singh Gaddi, SgCt Mohammad Shafi Bhat, SgCt Parvaiz Ahmad, DySP Mubashir Rasool, ASI Mohammad Ashraf Baba, SgCt Mohammad Rameez Bhat, SgCt Sajad Ahmad Bhat, SgCt Tariq Ahmad Bhat, SgCt Mohammad Jabar Mir, SgCt Muqbool, Hussain, Constable Hidayatullah Khan, SP Ashish Kumar Mishra, DySP Azhar Rashid Tali, DySP Sachit Sharma and HC Tejinder Singh.

The PMMS Services awardees are Rakesh Kumar Dhar, SSP ACS Telecom Jammu, Tejinder Singh, Vice Principal PTS Kathua, Aejaz Ahmad Bhat, Chief Prosecuting Officer, Crime Branch Kashmir, Devinder Singh, DySP Gandhi Nagar Jammu, Zahid Hussain Mir, Inspector (Computer) Police Headquarters J&K, Vishal Shoor, Inspector PC Amnoo Kulgam, Mohammad Ashraf Bhat, Inspector SHO Police Station Kupwara, Mohammad Ashraf Padder, SI CID Headquarters J&K, Mohinder Pal Ramdasi, SI incharge PC Kralgund, Tej Krishan Pandit, ASI PHQ J&K Srinagar, Mohammad Sadiq ASI SKPA Udhampur, Abdul Hamid Mir, HC PC Kupwara, Tej Krishan HC IRP 3rd Battalion Parihaspora, Ravinder Singh SgCt District Special Branch Kathua and Susheel Kumar, SgCt CTC Lethpora.

Meanwhile, Inspector Ayed Afaq Ahmad of J&K Police has been awarded Union Home Minister Medal for Excellence in Investigation, which was announced by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India.