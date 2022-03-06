BJP betrayed each section of society in J&K: Ex-DyCM

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 6: Senior Congress leader and former Deputy Chief Minister of J&K, Tara Chand said BJP Government at the Centre has not done any work in the public interest in J&K. The double engine Government of the BJP has harassed every section of society and has not done anything itself but has been appearing in advertisements claiming the works of the Congress Party as its own.

While addressing the Congress workers at Khour, former Deputy CM accused BJP of disregarding the aspirations of the people of J&K. He said that the ruling party had failed to inspire millions of the new UT. There is zero focus on development, the infrastructure is dying out and people are being denied basic civil amenities like power and water. He gave a clarion call to people of J&K and across the country to root out the BJP government which according to him is weakening the rural economy and hereditary trades and playing havoc with the farm sector, only to hand over agricultural sector to the Corporate sector.

Tara Chand strongly flayed the UT Administration and BJP for the indifferent attitude towards the daily wagers, need based and other casual workers and demanded immediate framing and implementation of regularization policy for them. He said that these people were engaged from time to time by the concerned officers and officials to run various water, power supply schemes and to run emergency services, but after decades of services they are not even regularly paid their wages and not regularized.

Tara Chand said that the draft report lacks political social and administrative reasons to justify the recommendations. He criticized the BJP- led government for playing with the sentiments of people of J&K. The majority of the political parties have challenged the report for ignoring basic norms. He said that different yardsticks have been followed in different areas.

Former DyCM said BJP led Government failed to protect jobs and lands of the locals. He said many BJP leaders gave assurances to enact law for protecting jobs and lands of the locals from J&K, but they have totally failed to protect the same. He said that Congress is the only secular alternative acceptable to people in J&K.

Senior members Madan Lal, Dwarka Nath BDC Chairman, Jagtar Singh, Jagdish Raj, Devinder Singh and others were also present.