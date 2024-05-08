BJP announces 3 more candidates for LS polls in Punjab

NEW DELHI/CHANDIGARH, May 8: The BJP on Wednesday named candidates for three more Lok Sabha seats in Punjab, including former minister Rana Gurmeet Singh Sodhi from Ferozepur.

The party fielded Subhash Sharma from the Anandpur Sahib parliamentary constituency and Arvind Khanna from Sangrur.

With this, the BJP has fielded candidates in 12 out of the 13 parliamentary constituencies in Punjab. It is yet to name its nominee for the Fatehgarh Sahib reserve constituency.

For the first time in many decades, the BJP is fighting on its own in the state following the break in its ties with the Shiromani Akali Dal, one of its oldest allies.

The party has won over a lot of influential leaders, including incumbent MPs from different parties, to its fold in its bid to strengthen its base in the state.

It has also been assiduously wooing Sikhs, who are a majority in Punjab.