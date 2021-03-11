GUWAHATI: Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh said today that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is a 24×7 cadre based political party and not a seasonal outfit like Congress. He said, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we have worked day and night for the last seven years to bring about transformation in Assam, which the people of the State have witnessed and that precisely is the basis of our confidence that BJP-led government would return to power second time with a decisive mandate.

When pointed out by mediapersons that while he had been continuously camping in Assam for the last nearly two months and several top Central leaders of BJP are visiting the State almost on daily basis, the Congress campaign has hardly been picked up by its Central leaders, Dr Jitendra Singh responded saying that BJP has a work culture wherein every Party member, big or small, is a Karyakarta who works round the clock throughout the year and it is not that we get active only during the election time. He said, over the last seven years, there was not a single week or a fortnight, when he personally did not visit North Eastern region and under the instructions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, eight Union Ministers were visiting different regions of Northeast every fortnight.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, BJP under Prime Minister Modi had successfully pulled out Assam from a long nightmare of insurgency, road blockades, violence and mis-governance. Particularly, after the formation of BJP government at Guwahati, he said, there has been a perfect coordination between the Centre and the State, and many of the central schemes and centrally funded projects have been fast-tracked. This also reflected in the excellent management of COVID pandemic, which was evidently better in Assam, compared to many other States of the country, he added.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, regardless of what the political pundits or poll surveys predict, if you ask the common man in the streets, he will tell you without any doubt that the return of the BJP government is a foregone conclusion.