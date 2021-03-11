Pashmina Testing and Quality Certification Centre brought under I&C Deptt

JAMMU: In a major relief to the artisans and weavers of Jammu and Kashmir, the Administrative Council (AC) which met here under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, approved the transfer of administrative control of Pashmina Testing and Quality Certification Centre from Skill Development Department to Industries Department.

The decision will facilitate the artisans and weavers to avail testing, certification, and labelling facility for authentication of pashmina products. Besides, promotion of genuine pashmina based handicrafts and handloom products in the market, the interests of the artisans will be protected through the authentic trade.