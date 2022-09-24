BigWing Jammu Central launches Honda CB300F

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 24: BigWing Jammu Central and Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India today launched its all-new powerful, sporty and aggressive CB300F.

Talking on the launch, company officials of Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India said, “The two-wheeler landscape in India is undergoing a big shift as we move up in the motorcycle category. Riders, in mid-size segment and above in particular, are looking for a fine balance between performance, versatility and modernism. With an aspiration for a dynamic lifestyle, riding community is getting performance oriented and looks forward to a big bike experience. Today, as we turn a new chapter in Honda’s fun-motorcycle line-up, I am glad to present the all-new CB300F–the advanced formidable streetfighter.”

Elaborating further during the launch, they said, “As the riding culture gains prominence in India, Streetfighter motorcycle category, in particular has witnessed an increased fascination among the youth. Characterized by a fierce design philosophy and fearless attitude, motorcycles in this category are attracting customers who aspire for an ultimate package of power as well as aggressive looks. With its fierce design, fast acceleration and furious stance, CB300F will re-define the standards offighter attitude and fearless performance. It is truly the advanced formidable streetfighter.”

Providing a powerful riding experience, CB300F’s 293cc Oil-cooled 4-Valve SOHC engine allows for an aggressive yet hassle-free city riding as well as long-distance touring. With as many as 10 new patent applications, CB300F distinguishes itself from the crowd with path-breaking innovation in terms of both design and technology.

Equipped to overcome vast challenges that come with different terrains, Honda’s Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) brings stability during slippery conditions by ensuring optimum traction.

The new CB300F will be available in three color options Mat Axis Grey Metallic, Mat Marvel Blue Metallic and Sports Red in two variants–Deluxe and Deluxe Pro. Price starts at Rs 2,25,900 lakh for Deluxe and Rs 2,28,900 for Deluxe Pro respectively (ex-showroom, New Delhi). From today, customers can book/Buy their favourite color & variant at Honda’s premium BigWing Jammu Central dealership at Sainik Colony Bye Pass Road Jammu.