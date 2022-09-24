Judo, Handball competitions organised

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 24: Judo and Handball competitions were organised under ‘My Youth My Pride’- an imitation of Sports Council of J&K at MA Stadium and Shastri Nagar Playfield respectively, here today.

In the Judo competition, former Deputy Chief Minister Kavinder Gupta was the chief guest. Speaking on the occasion, he said Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory has no dearth of talent but there is need for identifying the talented lot and providing them the best available coaching so that they find their rightful place in the national and international events.

In the competition, more than 300 Judokas participated.

Kavinder Gupta said that the initiative taken by the BJP Government at the Centre will go a long way in promoting sports culture in the Union Territory of J&K. He said that by way of incentivizing sports through various bountiful offers including jobs and promotions in jobs under the New Sports Policy.

Others present were Ashok Singh, Divisional Sports Officer, Suraj Parkash, General Secretary Judo Association, Satish Gupta, Manager Indoor Sports Complex and coaches.

In the Handball matches which was organised at Shastri Nagar playfield, in which nearly 250 youngsters including the budding players from Jammu district participated.

Chairman, Team Jammu, Zorawar Singh Jamwal was the chief guest on the occasion and he was accompanied by Vishal Bharti, Bureau Head, UNI Jammu as special guest. Member, J&K Sports Council, Rajeev Sharma (President, Hockey J&K) along with In-charge, Shastri Nagar Playfield, Anil Sharma, welcomed the guests by presenting the bouquets.

Manager Indoor Complexes, Maulana Azad Stadium, Satish Gupta in his welcome address said that ‘My Youth My Pride’, an initiative of Secretary J&K Sports Council, Nuzhat Gul is helping in searching talent from various parts of the Union Territory.

Zorawar Singh Jamwal in his address encouraged the participants stating, “Sports teach discipline and channelize your energy in a positive manner.”

“More you will be adopting sports, the more you will stay away from drugs,” said Jamwal, who is also spearheading the movement against drug abuse in Jammu and Kashmir for the last seven years.

Meanwhile coaches of different disciplines were also present on the occasion.