Bhutan Monks Delegation On 6-Day Ladakh Visit To Strengthen Cultural, Spiritual Ties

Ladakh, Oct 19: A delegation of senior monks from the Central Monastic Body of Bhutan are on a six-day visit to Ladakh to strengthen age-old connections, explore new avenues of friendship and expand historical ties.

The delegation led by the Tshogi Lopen Sangay Khandu visited Leh Palace and several monasteries including Thiksey, Hemis and Stagna.

The Bhutanese monks also interacted with the Ladakh Gompa Association and Ladakh Buddhist Association and also met the Chief Executive Councillor (CEC) Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council.

Bhutan and India share a deep spiritual connection. Communities in Ladakh and Bhutan are united by common ideologies, beliefs and socio-cultural traditions characteristic of the practices enshrined in the Drukpa Kagyu sect of Buddhism.

On the visit, the Chief Monk of Royal Bhutan Temple, Central Monastic Body (CMB) of Bhutan, Khenpo Ugen Namgyal said, “The Bhutan delegation of the Monarch body came to Ladakh under the coordination of the Indian Embassy and International Buddhist Confederation (IBC) of Delhi. This is our first visit. Today, we went to Jokhang Monastery, tomorrow we will visit other holy places in Ladakh.”

He added, “I think India and Bhutan already have a very good diplomatic relationship, but not only that …people do people relationship and there’s a culture and spiritual values. Buddhism all over the world, came from India to other parts of the world. Bhutan is the only Buddhist country in the world.”

The IBC press release said that the special bond between India and Bhutan is nurtured by spiritual exchanges and friendly relations. Monasteries in Ladakh are revered in Bhutan as seats of spiritual learning, and vice-versa. These historical bonds have been fortified and reinforced despite distances.

This high-level visit by senior CMB delegates will provide fresh impetus to traditional linkages, strengthen age-old connections, explore new avenues of friendship and expand historical ties, the release said.

Stagna Rimpoche, receiving his teachings in Bhutan, exemplifies Ladakh’s umbilical connection with the region, much as the concurrent visit bears testimony to the depth and continuity of this historical bond, nurtured by endeavours of Buddhist institutions in both places. The exchange of Buddhist masters from both sides, who can come and impart teachings in respective Buddhist institutions, will help further deepen our spiritual and religious connection, it said. (Agencies)