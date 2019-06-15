BharatBenz to strengthen aftermarket support: DICV

COIMBATORE, June 15: Commercial vehicle maker Daimler India Commercial Vehicles, subsidiary of Stuttgart-based Daimler said it plans to strengthen the aftermarket service support by setting up BharatBenz parts facility.

The company on Saturday inaugurated the first BharatBenz parts outlet here under this initiative.

The outlet which has been set up in association with Prabal Trucking would provide genuine parts for BharatBenz range of vehicles and the facility would also offer trained technicians for taking up quick and minor repairs.

“Easy availability of BharatBenz genuine parts becomes even more vital as we rapidly grow our vehicle park. We will continue to strengthen our aftermarket support for customers and will expand this service to other regions,” DICV, Customer Service-Vice President, Ramesh Rajagopalan, said.

Daimler has 18 network touch points in Tamil Nadu under BharatBenz brand and the dealerships provide sales and service for the complete range of trucks and buses. The company said pan-Indian BharatBenz sales and service of more than 180 touchpoints was continuously expanded.

Prabal Trucking, CEO, Kannan Veeraiyan, said, “We are very keen on serving our customers with availability of genuine parts close to their actual operation areas. This will enable us to retain more customers and increase vehicle uptime.” (PTI)