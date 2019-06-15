JK youth can change their fate through sports: Advisor Kumar

Mega Football event ‘Let’s Play’ concludes

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

SRINAGAR, June 15: Advisor to Governor, K. Vijay Kumar today urged the youth of Jammu and Kashmir to acquire education and participate in sports to ensure proper development of their persona.

On the concluding day of ‘Let’s Play Mega Football’ the tournament, Kumar witnessed a final match of under 19 age group category of district the boys’ team of Budgam & Baramulla here at TRC synthetic football ground.

The Advisor said that youth and the sporting talents of the state should take the benefit of the opportunity being provided to them by the government.

“Many sporting talents don’t get a change to showcase their abilities at different levels. Now we are giving opportunities to the youth and sporting talents of the state. I believe that the youth of Jammu and Kashmir can change the future course and their own fate through sports,” Kumar said.

Team Budgam clinched the trophy by scoring 3 goals to 1 in a penalty shootout. Earlier in three other finals of different age group categories, Leh secured first place, Baramulla Second and Doda third in under 17 Girls section while as in under 19 Girls section Leh team clinched the trophy by defeating their opponent team from District Kulgam. Srinagar managed third place in this category.

In Under 17 Boys category Jammu, Leh and Srinagar secured First, Second & third Place respectively. Sameer Showkat from Srinagar, Irshad Ahmad from Baramulla, Padma Angmo from Leh & Zarra Riyaz were declared best players in different categories. Simultaneously Ahmad Altaf from Srinagar, Amir Ahmad Bhat from Budgam, Fareeda Bano from Leh, and Sonam Angmo from Leh was declared best Goalkeepers of the tournament.

Director General Youth Services and Sports, Dr Saleem-ur-Rehman while briefing the chief guest and other dignitaries said that 88 teams across the state of J&K took part in the State Level Mega event which includes more than 1200 players. He further said that the services of more than 200 officials of the Department of Youth Services & Sports were utilized for the smooth conduct of the tournament.

District Development Commissioner Srinagar Dr Shahid Choudhary, Secretary J&K State Sports Council Dr Naseem Javaid Choudhary, SSP Srinagar Haseeb Mughal, Joint Director Youth Services & Sports Kashmir Bashir Ahmad, Joint Director Youth Services & Sports Jammu Madan Lal, international Cricketer Parvez Rasool and other senior officers of Civil and Police administration were present of the glittering valedictory ceremony of Let’s Play State Level Mega Football tournament co-branded with Khelo-India which was sponsored by the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports Government of India and organized by the department of Youth Services & Sports J&K.

TV hosts Azhar Hajini and Iqra Akhoon conducted the proceedings of the concluding function.