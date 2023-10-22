Bharat Today Armed With State Of Art Defence Technology: Dr Jitendra

NEW DELHI, Oct 22 : Bharat today is armed with state-of-the-art technology in the Defence sector, Union Minister Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology, MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space,Dr Jitendra Singh said today.

Unlike in the past, our Armed Forces are equipped with advanced weaponry including drones, heliborne operations and UAVs and are ready to adapt to new frontiers like Quantum Computing, Artificial Intelligence and Cyber Security, he said.

Dr Jitendra Singh was addressing “Indian Military Heritage Festival”, organised by the United Service Institution of India (USI) in New Delhi.

The Minister said, India is at par with the leading nations in adapting new disruptive technologies that have the potential to transform the defence landscape. This not only enhances the country’s national security but also positions India as a global technology leader in the defence sector.

“Gone are the times when our forces were using outdated weapons. We are among the seven elite countries in the world that are into Quantum Technology,” he said, adding, “With this view, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi launched the National Quantum Mission in March this year.”

The S&T Minister said, ‘i-Hub Quantum’, set up at IISER, Pune, is working in the area of Quantum Technologies and developing atom interferometry-based sensing and navigation devices; TIH at IIT Madras, namely, IITM Pravartak Technologies Foundation is working on developing a secure mobile phone for defence personnel; TIH at IIT Roorkee, namely, iHUB Divya Sampark supporting IDR Doot Mk-1, India’s first indigenous Nano drone for helping Indian Armed forces during counter terrorist/counter insurgency and room intervention operations; i-Hub Quantum, set up at IISER, Pune working in the area of Quantum Technologies developing atom interferometry-based sensing and navigation devices; TIH at IIT Mandi, namely, Human Computer Interaction (HCI) Foundation developing the Naval Combat Management System (NCMS), TIH at IISc Bengaluru developing integrated robotic joint actuators for precise control of automation systems etc.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, these disruptive technologies are continuously evolving, and their impact on military operations will continue to grow. Adapting to and harnessing these technologies will be essential for maintaining military superiority and national security in the modern era.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, this is the best time for India as far as Science, Technology and Innovations are concerned under the able leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. The success stories of Chandrayaan-3, Aditya L1 and Covid vaccines have contributed to huge changeover of the image of India.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, PM Modi has emerged as the tallest leader in the world, particularly after the recent successful G20 Summit in New Delhi. The Global Biofuels Alliance, announced on the sidelines of the G20 Summit, will greatly help achieve the MDG Goals of India turning Net Zero by 2070.

Hailing the admission of the African Union into the G20, the Minister said, the New Delhi Summit amply demonstrates that “the world today is ready to be led by India under Prime Minister Modi who has also gone down in history for turning G20 into G21.”

“He has established India’s role as a nation which is no longer going to be led, but is ready to lead,” said Dr Jitendra Singh.