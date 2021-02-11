Bharat Petroleum launches ‘Scan and Win’ scheme in select outlets

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 11: Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) launched a digital scheme ‘Scan and Win’ at its select petrol pumps in Jammu region today.

Having worked at backend during COVID-19 times for ensuring the smooth movement of COVID warriors, team J&K of the company decided to reconnect with its customers with scheme theme “Patri pe rafter phir se, Uphaaron ki bauchhar phir se”.

The launch function was held at respective outlets in the presence of participating dealers, customers and company’s staff. During the scheme period, customers can scan the QR code displayed at the outlets and get an assured coupon through digital medium instantly on purchase of different denominations.

Dushyant Sharma, Assistant Manager, BPCL, while briefing about the scheme informed the gathering about scheme which shall last till 31st March 2021. He shared that the mega draw of the scheme shall be held at Company’s COCO outlet BP Ghagwal on April 3, 2021.

Rajesh Sharma, BPCL Territory Manager (Retail) for J&K and Ladakh while sharing his thoughts on the importance connecting the customers said that the Company has excelled upto the satisfaction of customers. He further shared company’s recent initiatives taken at the backend to ensure governance through automation for the benefit of customers.

Briefing about the salient features of the scheme, Sharma said the customers will get an opportunity to scan a QR code on purchase of Rs 350 (2/3-wheeler), Rs 1500 (4-wheeler) and Rs 3000 (HCVs) of fuel (petrol/speed/diesel). He said the customer will have to scan a QR code and fill details like Name, Mobile No, Bill Number etc.

“The customers will get an option to scratch from the 4 coupons of value ranging from Rs 100 to Rs 500, which can later be redeemed at Barbeque Nation, Lakme, Kapsons, Grand Stand and more. In addition, the customer will automatically get registered for the Mega Draw wherein 2 Bikes, 2 LED TVs, 3 Microwaves, 50 Dinner Sets, 50 Irons, 100 T-shirts will be awarded to the winners,” he added.

He said that in case of any internet disruption/slow response, the customers will have an option to participate in the Mega Draw via SMS for which they will have to send “Customer Name_Bill No.” to 9876776977.