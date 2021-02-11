Range Level Cricket Tournament concludes

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

DODA, Feb 11: Range level Cricket Tournament concluded at Sports Stadium Doda today which was organized by DIG DKR Range under civic action programme with an objective to harness the talent of youth in sports activities and strengthen the Police-Public relationship in Doda- Kishtwar-Ramban Range.

Dy. Inspector General of Police, DKR Range Abdul Jabbar was the chief guest, while SSP Ramban Haseeb-ur-Rehman was the guest of honour and Surat Singh ADDC Doda and Col Abhisheikh Rawat CO 10 RR were the special guests.

The tournament had commenced from February 7.

The final match was played between Chenab Warriors Doda and Doda Warriors. The toss was won by the Doda Warriors and they decided to bat first. The Doda Warriors scored 99 runs in stipulated 15 overs.

Chasing the target, Chenab Warriors Doda scored 100 runs in 11 overs and won the final match.

The winner team was awarded with trophy along with certificates and cash prize of Rs 20000, whereas runner up team was awarded with trophy along with certificates and cash prize of Rs 10,000.

SSP Doda Mumtaz Ahmed, ASP Hqrs Master Popsy, SP Ops Doda Raj Kumar, DySP Hqrs Doda Jaswant Singh, SDPO Gandoh Shazada Kabeer Mattu, DySP DAR Doda Showkat Ali JKPS along with other police, civil administration and prominent citizens were present on the occasion.