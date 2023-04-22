Bhagwan Parshuram Jayanti celebrated with religious fervour

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 22: On the occasion of Akshar Tritya, Bhagwan Parshuram Jayanti was celebrated with religious fervor, here today.

In this connection, a grand religious procession was taken out by Bhagwan Parshuram Janmotsav Shobha Yatra Samiti. Comprising impressive tableaus, the Shobha Yatra passed through different routes of the city amid chanting of religious slogans.

The Shobha Yatra was welcomed by people at different places, who offered sweet water and eatables to the participants. A large number of people, including religious gurus and saints participated in the Shobha Yatra.

Similar religious processions and Shobha yatras were takenout in various other areas of Jammu.

Click here to watch video

To celebrate Bhagwan Parshuram Janmotsav, Dogra Grameen Brahmin Sabha today organized a mega Brahman Sammelan at 20 Miles. Under the chairmanship of Pandit Parshotam Sharma and the Presidentship of Suresh Kumar Sharma, the programme started with the Yagyopaveet of hundred students amid all rituals which was followed by Hawan, Yagya and Purnahuti.

Padma Shri Pt Vishwamurti Shastri, Pt Yash Pal Sharma Mathwar Wale, Pandit Suresh Shastri and Pt Vijay Parashar Shastri were the special guests during the grand sammelan. They enlightened the gathering about the history and importance of Bhagwan Parshuram. They also appealed the gathering to follow the path of Sanatan Dharma Samaj and wage a war against various social evils in the society.

Stressing that Brahman is one who has knowledge of both Shstra and Shastra, they called upon the people to acquire more and more knowledge and spread it among the society to make a well aware society and nation as a whole.

Pt Suresh Shastri recited devotional songs and Bhajans mesmerizing the gathering with a religious and spiritual atmosphere. Vijay Parashar Maharaj, in his discourse, threw light on the responsibilities of Brahmin.

Mayor Rajinder Sharma, DDC Member Suresh Sharma, former Minister Sat Sharma, Advocate Abhinav Sharma, Shakti Dutt Sharma, Somnath Khajuria, Kuldeep Sharma, SP Ajay Sharma, DySP Mohan Sharma, DySP Bharat Sharma along with many other dignitaries attended the sammelan.

In continuation of Parshuram Jayanti celebration programme, Dogra Brahman Pratinidhi Sabha organized a religious function in the premises of DBPS Chanakya Chowk, Parade, Jammu under the chairmanship of Ved Parkash Sharma President of the Sabha and celebrated Bhagwan Parshuram Jayanti with fervor and enthusiasm.

A large numbers of people from different walks of life participated in the function wherein about two hundred eighteen young desiring boys were ordained to Gaytri Mantra strictly according to Vedic and other religious principles by learned Pandits like Pt Ajay Sharma and other scholars. Yagya and Hawan were also performed on the occasion while speakers threw light on the life teaching of Bhagwan Parshuram.

Besides this, prayers were offered to Bhagwan Parshuram by all to save the country from natural calamities. Convener of Tawi Andolan, Chander Mohan Sharma, prominent social activist Subash Shastri, B S Jamwal (Retd DC), Sanatan Dharm Sabha President Parshotam Didichi, Yuva President DBPS Ritiz Khajuria and others who were also present on the occasion. The religious function was followed by a grand Bhandara. The three day celebration ended with votes of thanks by P C Sharma.

Shri Kailakh Jyotish Avim Vedic Sansthan Trust celebrated the birth anniversary of Lord Parshuram by worshiping and distributing prasad in Shiva temple. Dignitaries like KK Sharma (Director Agriculture Jammu), Dr Udham Das Sharma (Additional Secretary Raj Bhavan Jammu Kashmir ,Jammu), RK Chhibber (Board of Directors Jammu Kashmir Bank) and others were present in the programme. On the occasion, Trust honoured SP Raj Bhawan Srinagar Brijesh Sharma.