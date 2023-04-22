Mayor for tough action against Enforcement Officers of 2 Wards

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 22: Coming heavy on corrupt practices in the Urban Local Body, the Mayor Jammu, Rajinder Sharma today inspected the illegal construction works being carrying on in Wards 35 and 36 by some people in connivance with Enforcement Officers.

The inspection was carried on after the office of the Mayor received complaints from different sections of the society including from former Chairman of Standing Committee of Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC), Yashpal Sharma regarding the role of Enforcement Officers of JMC in encouraging illegal constructions.

JMC Commissioner, Rahul Yadav also accompanied the Mayor.

Talking on the sidelines of the inspection, the Mayor said that there are many issues that do exist due to which people do not come forward for building permissions. “We are coming out with new building by laws to address all these issues, but most of the Enforcement Officers look their own interests and create fear psychosis among the public only to earn illegal money,” he added.

Mayor asked JMC Commissioner to verify the building permissions of these constructions in the Wards 35 and 36 and why notices under section 7(1) and 7(3) we’re not issued by the concerned officer.

The helmsman of Urban Local Body asked the Commissioner to probe the role of Enforcement Officers concerned in the illegal constructions and if found guilty suspend them and terminate them further on confirmation of their guilt as the Enforcement Officers not even issued notice and the construction continued unabatedly.

“While from the level of LG and Chief Secretary to JMC Commissioner, all are working hard to ensure transparency then how can Enforcement Officers defame entire personnel of JMC from the Commissioner to Safai Saathis level.

The Mayor reiterated that none of the corrupt personnel shall be spared.