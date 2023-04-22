Eid celebrated with religious fervour, gaiety across Jammu

People pray for peace, prosperity

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 22: Eid-ul-Fitr which marks the culmination of holy month of Ramzan was celebrated across the Jammu region with religious fervour and gaiety today.

The people congregated in large numbers at mosques and Eidgahs praying for peace and prosperity of the nation.

Eid-ul-Fitr, which marks the end of the fasting month of Ramzan, is being celebrated across India after crescent Moon was sighted on Friday evening.

The biggest congregation took place at Eidgah and Macca Masjid in Jammu, where hundreds of devotees performed Namaz-e-Eid and prayed for peace, development, and prosperity of Jammu and Kashmir as well as the country.

“In Jammu, brotherhood is a great example. People from other religions support Muslims, share sweets and greet each other. We wish and pray that we live together this way peacefully and happily,” Mufti Ainayatula Qasmi told reporters after prayers here.

Eid Namaz was also offered at other mosques including Jamia Masjid Khatika Talab, Jamia Masjid Ustad Mohalla, Sidhrah and other places where large number of Muslims from adjoining areas offered special Eid prayers.

The Eid was also celebrated at other parts of Jammu region.

In Doda district Eid Namaz was offered in Eidgahs of Doda, Thatri, Kahara, Gandoh, Bhaderwah and Changa.

In Kishtwar Eid Namaz was offered in Jama Masjid and other mosques and unlike previous times the Namaz could not be offered at Chogan due to bad weather conditions. The authorities had made elaborate security arrangements. But the day passed peacefully.

Eid was also celebrated with great enthusiasm and festivity in Marwah -Warwan areas of Kishtwar district.

In Rajouri district Eid Namaz was offered in Eidgahs of Rajouri, Manjakot, Darhal, Budhal, Thannamandi and Koteranka as well as other Jamia Masjids of the district.

In Reasi a big congregation was held at Eidgah where hundreds of Muslims offered Eid prayers.

In Ramban district Eid prayers were held in the Jamia Masjid of Ramban, Batote, Banihal and Gool. In Ramban biggest congregation was held at Eidgah.

In Poonch biggest congregation was held at Jamia Masjid, Poonch where thousands of Muslims offered Eid prayers in the morning. They were greeted by their Hindu and Sikh brethren on the occasion. People prayed for peace and brotherhood.

Special Eid prayers were also held in Surankot, Mendhar and Thannamandi. The Eid celebrations however remained a low key affair in Sanjot, Poonch where five army Jawans were martyred two days back. The people except offering Eid prayers did not participate in any other function.

Eid was also celebrated in the districts of Udhampur, Samba and Kathua where people offered special Eid prayers in local Eidgahs and mosques.

The administrations had made elaborate security and other necessary arrangements for the festival in all districts.

“On the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, I convey my good wishes to all the people of the world and I pray that Eid bring happiness with it every year. We should stay together with love and happiness, this is what Islam teaches us. We should not think bad about anyone and always do good,” said Babu Hussain, a local businessman.

Deputy Commissioners of districts also extended their greetings on the occasion and said that the festival is an occasion for devotion and charity.