Bengal needs vaccine against cutmoney, ‘tolabaji’; BJP will arrange for it: Nadda

ANANDAPURI, (WB), Feb 25: BJP president J P Nadda on Thursday said that people of West Bengal need a vaccine against “cutmoney” and “tolabaji” (extortion) and the Trinamool Congress has to be sent for “aaram (relaxing)” and the saffron party should be given the “kaam (work)” of running the government.

Addressing a function to mark the culmination of the “Paribartan Yatra” rally in West Bengal, which he flagged off on February 6, Nadda claimed that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee does not represent the “true Bengali culture” and said that the BJP will restore it if voted to power.

“Yesterday, Mamata ji has said that she wants help from the prime minister to procure COVID-19 vaccines so that she can make them available to people before the assembly polls free of cost. The Centre has already said that those above the age of 60 will get free vaccines. Those who are above 45 and have comorbidity will also get it,” he said.

“But Bengal also needs a vaccine against cutmoney, and tolabaji and BJP will make arrangements for it after coming to power. We will also give vaccines so that Ayushman Bharat and PM Kisan Samman Nidhi schemes are implemented (in the state),” Nadda said.

“The time has come to send the Mamata Banerjee regime for aaram and bring a BJP government which will be engaged in kaam for the development of the state. Time has come to bid adieu to the Bua-Bhatja (aunt-nephew) government from the state,” he said.

Referring to the TMC’s poll slogan portraying Banerjee as “daughter of Bengal,” Nadda alleged that she did not work for the safety and security of the state’s sisters and mothers. (PTI)