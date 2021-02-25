District Yoga Championship concludes

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 25: District Jammu Yoga Championship, organised by J&K Yoga Association, culminated at Indoor Complex MA Stadium, here today.

About 100 boys and girls of different age groups participated in this championship.

In boys category (8-10 yrs), Anuj Bhagat of St Antony Convent stood first, whereas in 10 to 12 yrs, Kartavya Sharma, Ayush Mehra and Gurjot Singh of Jammu Sanskriti School remained 1st, 2nd and 3rd and in 12 to 14 yrs, Bushan Verma of SNS Vidya Mandir, Raghuvansh Gupta of MHAC Nagbani and Aryan Sharma of DBN Mubarak Mandi stood 1st, 2nd and 3rd respectively besides in 14 to 16 yrs, top three places were won by Himanshu Verma of MHAC Nagbani, Surinder Rajput of DBN Mubarak Mandi and Raghav Saini of SNS Vidya Mandir respectively, while in 16 to 18 yrs, Akrsh Sharma of MHAC Nagbani, Shiv Darshan Singh of MHAC Nagbani and Gourav Sharma of SNS Vidya Mandir clinched top three positions.

In girls category (8 to 10 yrs), Ananya Singh of MHAC Nagbani, Tanisha and Pihu of GMS Patniyal stood 1st, 2nd and 3rd respectively, whereas in 10 to 12 yrs, Aditi Chib of MHAC Nagbani won first place and in 12 to 14 yrs, Rishika Gupta of DPS Jammu, Manasvi Sharma of KV Sunjuwan and Muskan of GMS Patniyal clinched first three positions besides in 14 to 16 yrs, Vishali Dogra of MHAC Nagbani, Poushi Palit of DBN Mubarak Mandi and Mobina Khatun of DBN Mubarak Mandi bagged top three positions respectively and Vanshika Arora of MHAC Nagbani secured 1st place.

Akhil Kapahi, president of J&K Yoga Association was the chief guest and awarded certificates to winners.

Earlier, Vinod Bhatia, secretary general of the Association welcomed the chief guest and distinguished dignitaries. Prof (Dr) Ashutosh Sharma, president J&K Olympic Association enlightened the participants regarding history of the Yoga and its benefits.

SS Gill, secretary J&K Cycling Association, Aryaaver Singh, Vishal Kumar, Sabita Sharma, Sonia Sharma and Rajesh Sharma were also present during the event.