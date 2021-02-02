BEL to showcase its capabilities at Aero India 2021

BENGALURU, Feb 2: Defence PSU Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) will showcase its state-of-the-art products and systems spanning every domain of its business during the Aero India 2021 beginning at Yelahanka air base in the outskirts of the City from tomorrow till February 5.

The products clustered as “Airborne & Space Application”, “Satellite and Space Application”, “Products and Systems for Self-Reliance (Atma Nirbhar Bharat)”, “High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence Systems”, “Land and Naval Products and Systems”, “Communication and Laser based Products”, “Non-Defence/Diversification and Outdoor Display Products”.

In addition to above, BEL will also showcase its R&D capabilities by launching/demonstrating some of its new products/technologies, according to a curtain raiser press release here on Tuesday.

Some of the new products and technologies on display in the area of Airborne & Space/Satellite Application include Self Protection Suite with DIRCM (with foreign ToT), Hand Held Field Signal Generator, Airborne & Ground Spread Spectrum Modem, Backpack Anti Drone System, BE NAVIC 705, Compact Time Reference Server (Airborne), VPX architecture based SDR for Air Borne platforms and Airborne Sonar.

In all, about 30 products and systems developed as part of the Atma Nirbhar Bharat initiative will be on display, including Airborne Missile Electronics, Receivers for EW Systems and many others such as 2KW Fuel Cell, FO Gyro based Sensor Packaged Unit, Athermal Laser Transmitter, IR Jammer, Call Manager & Media Gateway, C-Band Tropo Power Amplifier and IR Seekers Missiles.

Other Innovative Solutions and Artificial Intelligence Systems on display in the area of High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence Systems will include RRO (Software based solution), Secure Video Conferencing Solution, Generic Networking System, Imagery Solution for Defence and civilian application, Automatic Train Supervision System for DMRC and Maritime Rescue Coordination Center besides others.

BEL will showcase its Land and Naval Products and Systems comprising QRSAM Radars (BFMR and BSR), BFSR-XR AESA, DDR (FMCW), Coastal Surveillance System, GBMES, Single Combat Vehicle (QRSAM), Weapon Control System, etc.

It will also display Communication and Laser based products including MODEM for Troposcatter Communication System, Encryptors, Frequency Modulated Continuous- Wave (FMCW) Radar for Fog Vision and Drone Guard systems for Railways, 4G Secure Phone and 5G Tablet PC, High Power Fiber Laser, Li Fi High Speed Communication System and Software Defined Radio under Communication and Electro Optics segments. Besides, products for non-applications like Ventilators and Dialysis Machine, Smart City platforms with IoT Components, etc, will also be showcased, the release added.

The highlight of BEL’s outdoor display will be Mini Shelter based Mini C4I system, Atulya (ADFCR), CTFCR (X-APAR on 4 x 4), WLR (Mountain Version) and Anti Drone System. The entire set of state-of-art equipment on offer will be a force multiplier for any Defence force.

(UNI)