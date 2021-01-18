Before 2025, we aim to bring down road accidents by 50 pc: Nitin Gadkari

NEW DELHI: Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Monday said that the government aims to bring down road accidents and its related deaths down by 50 per cent before 2025.

While inaugurating the National Road Safety Month at Vigyan Bhawan today, Gadkari said, “If we wait till 2030, 6-7 Lakhs more people will die. So, we have made a commitment that before 2025, road accidents and deaths due to it will be brought down by 50 per cent with help of people’s participation.”

Highlighlight the achievements of the Ministry, he said, “We have achieved the target of constructing 30 kilometres of road per day. I believe that by the end of March, perhaps we will achieve the target of constructing 40 kilometres of road per day.”

The inaugural function was launched by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari.

Minister of State for Road, Transport and Highways, General (Retd) V.K Singh and CEO, Niti Aayog, Amitabh Kant also participated.

Activities planned during the month include the launch of a film on Road safety, flagging off of a National Championship Safe Speed Challenge from Wagah border to Kanyakumari, and giving away of awards for Road Safety, stated the press release by the Ministry yesterday. (AGENCY)