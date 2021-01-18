Trio killed in Srinagar encounter involved in militancy, will convince families first : IGP Kashmir

SRINAGAR: Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar on Monday said the trio killed in an encounter with security forces in Srinagar on December 30 were involved in militancy as they used to provide logistic support to ultras.

Mr Kumar said bodies of slain militants are not being handed over to their families as there are apprehensions that people will not follow COVID-19 protocol and come out in thousands to attend their funerals.

“It is a sensitive matter that is why we are not sharing information. But, so far our investigation has revealed that the youth killed in Srinagar encounter (on December 30) were involved in militancy,” Mr Kumar told reporters on the sidelines of a road safety week function in Srinagar on Monday.

He said the trio used to provide logistic support to militants. “We will take 10 more days and after that we will first show the information to the families and convince them that their children were involved in militancy,” he added.

Army and police had claimed that three militants-one from Shopian and two from Pulwama, were killed by security forces on December 30, 2020 in a 15-hours-long encounter in city outskirts. However, the claim was challenged by the family members of the deceased who alleged that they were killed in a fake encounter. They demanded the bodies of their sons be handed over to them for burial.

Answering a question, the IGP said in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, bodies of slain militants are not being handed over to their families. “If a civilian dies, COVID-19 protocol is followed. But, when a militant dies, people get emotional and come out in thousands to attend their funeral. Then it becomes a law and order problem? in order to maintain the law and order then we have to burst teargas shells? then again people will criticize us for that,” he said.

He said the bodies of slain militants are being buried in the presence of their family members.

Mr Kumar said now-a-days, youth are being lured into militancy as Over Ground Workers (OGWs) even as they are being provided with pistols and grenades. “Yesterday, we arrested a youth from Anantnag, along with a pistol and grenade who was tasked to kill someone. We are taking this matter very seriously and will counter the trend through human tracking and other means. This is our top priority,” he said.

Replying to a question about the arrangements being put in place for January 26, the IGP said militants would try to disrupt the function. However, he said police will ensure all such attempts are foiled. (AGENCIES)