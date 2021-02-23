“Be the goodwill ambassadors of Jammu & Kashmir”: Lt Governor to tourists

LG interacts with tourists at Dal Lake, asks them to share their experiences and carry the message to their respective areas that J&K is an ideal and safe tourist destination

SRINAGAR: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha on Tuesday evening paid a visit to Dal Lake, where he met several tourists who came from different parts of the country.

During his interaction with the tourists, the Lieutenant Governor enquired about the experiences of their visit to Jammu and Kashmir.

“Be the goodwill ambassadors of Jammu & Kashmir and carry the message to your respective areas that J&K is an ideal and safe tourist destination”, the Lt Governor asked the Tourists.

While assuring the tourists a safe and pleasant visit to the UT, the Lt Governor observed that the Tourism department, local community, and other stakeholders are collectively providing a tourist friendly environment to facilitate the visit of the tourists coming to J&K.

From eco-tourism to winter sports, from pilgrimage to adventure tourism, J&K offers a host of attractions to tourists to experience the scenic beauty, warm hospitality, rich culture and heritage of J&K and make their visit to the UT a memorable one, added the Lt Governor.

He advised the tourists to also explore the unexplored beautiful tourist places of the UT.

The Tourists, while sharing their experiences, said that they feel very much delighted to visit Kashmir. They also said Jammu and Kashmir is a safe place for all kinds of tourism activities and is really a paradise on earth.