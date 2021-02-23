ACB produced chargesheet against ex-GDA Official in Trap case

SRINAGAR: Anti-Corruption Bureau (North Kashmir), produced Charge Sheet before the Hon’ble Court of Special Judge, Anti-Corruption, Baramulla in Case FIR No. 01/2020 U/S 7(a) P.C Act, 1988 of P/S VOK (Now ACB) against Nazir Ahmad Pir, the then Accounts Officer, Gulmarg Development Authority.

The instant case was registered on the basis of the written complaint lodged by complainant who had repaired the official vehicle of Gulmarg Development Authority in 2018-19, but the repair bill amounting to Rs. 59,000/- was not disbursed in his favour despite many requests. After a long gap, Nazir Ahmad Pir, the then Accounts Officer, Gulmarg Development Authority, demanded a bribe of Rs. 5000/- for release of the said pending bills from the complainant. ACB registered FIR on basis of complaint and trap teams were deputed to the office of Gulmarg Development Authority.

Subsequently, a successful trap was laid and the accused was caught red handed while accepting the bribe money of Rs.5000/- as illegal gratification from the complainant. The accused was arrested on spot and a case u/s 7(a) P.C Act, 1988 of P/S VOK (Now ACB) was registered.

The next date of hearing has been fixed on 27. 03.2021.