Be proactive in dealing with vagaries of weather: Lt Guv to administration

SRINAGAR/JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu on Tuesday called for a proactive approach in dealing with vagaries of weather, an official spokesperson said.

At a high level meeting in Srinagar, Murmu directed the officials concerned to take stock of post snowfall scenario and overall restoration of essential services across all districts of Kashmir division, the spokesperson said.

The Lt Governor also directed the officials to assess damages to the horticulture sector due to recent snowfall in the Valley, he said.

Kashmir valley received heavy snowfall on November 6 and 7 and the meteorological department has predicted another spell of light to moderate snow in the region on November 22 and 23.

Murmu emphasized that snow clearance machines should be kept in ready condition to deal with exigencies, the spokesperson said.

The Lt Governor told officials that restoration period of all the essential services should be minimum in case infrastructure at vital installations is damaged due to heavy snowfall, he said.

Murmu also directed officials to use adequate number of dewatering pumps to deal with water-logging, the spokesperson said.

The Lt Governor has asked all the deputy commissioners to come up with proper capacity building centres for optimising resources to mitigate weather-related challenges, he said.

During the meeting, Murmu also reviewed the health sector and directed the concerned officials to install heavy duty automatic gensets at major health facilities for ensuring hassle-free health services to people during power disruptions, the spokesperson said.

The Lt Governor also ordered the deputy commissioners to ensure proper heating arrangements and adequate stock of medicine at all hospitals, he said.

The officials were directed to reach far-flung areas in the union territory to assess problems and grievances of people due to the recent heavy downpour, the spokesperson said.

He said the Lt Governor stressed on establishing disaster management centres along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway to provide quick rescue and relief to people. (AGENCIES)