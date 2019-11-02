BDC elections opened new dimensions for development of villages: Raina

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 2: BDC elections have opened new dimensions for development in villages and put onus on the newly elected BDC members.

This was stated by BJP State president Ravinder Raina during an introductory meeting of newly elected chairmen of Block Development Councils (BDC), which also witnessed the participation of party’s State office bearers, district presidents and incharges, at party headquarter, Trikuta Nagar, Jammu.

“The Party expects that the BDC members will maintain the dignity of the office they hold, while working in accordance with the party principles and policies,” Raina said while chairing the meeting. MP Jugal Kishore Sharma, Speaker Dr Nirmal Singh, former Deputy CM Kavinder Gupta, former Minister Sat Sharma, State general secretaries Dr Narinder Singh, Yudhvir Sethi, Sunil Sharma, former MLC Ashok Khajuria, State general secretary (Org) Ashok Kaul also addressed the meeting.

Ravinder Raina said that they have put lots of efforts for achieving this feast and now they have to further prove their dedication with extra effort. He assured the BDC members of full help from the organization in their political and social endeavours for promoting development in their respective areas.

Jugal Kishore Sharma said that Panchayats have been empowered after the election of Block Chairman as all the funds would now be allocated at Panchayat level and every corner will get equal share of development. Under leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP is working on the ideology of “Sabka Saath Sabka Vikaas and Sabka Vishwaas”, and this development agenda will now be taken more aggressively after conduct of BDC, he said.

Dr Nirmal Singh discussed the 3-tier democratic setup in India. He said that now with the successful conduct of BDC elections, the rural development mission is systematized and sooner to achieve the aim of broad spectrum development, the BJP will press for the conduct of District Development Council (DDC) elections.

Kavinder Gupta, in his address, lamented that more than 13 times, the ground level elections have been conducted to strengthen the Panchayati Raj System. He said that it was the misfortune of J&K state residents that very few times the elections were conducted in our state and BDC elections were now conducted for the very first time here with sincere efforts on part of BJP.