Opening of move offices: Kansal inspects arrangements at Civil Secretariat

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 2: Principal Secretary Planning, Development and Monitoring, Estates and Information Department, Rohit Kansal today took stock of the arrangements put in place for functioning of Civil Secretariat post its bi-annual move to Jammu.

The Civil Secretariat and other move offices will resume functioning in Jammu from Monday i.e. November 4, 2019, after their closure at Srinagar on October 25, 2019.

The Principal Secretary was accompanied by a team of officers including Director Estates, Subhash Chander Chibber, Joint Director Information Jammu, Naresh Kumar and other senior officers and engineers of the various departments.

The Principal Secretary took a round of the Civil Secretariat complex and inspected the arrangements made in the Lieutenant Governor’s Office and offices of other departments.

He expressed satisfaction over the arrangements made by the Estates Department for the functioning of the Civil Secretariat. He urged the concerned officers to ensure that employees do not face any inconvenience and are extended all basic facilities during their stay in winter capital.

Later, Principal Secretary also visited the Government quarters allotted to the moving employees at Panjthirthi and took stock of facilities made by the Estates Department for the employees.